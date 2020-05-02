Liverpool “look certain” to do no transfer business – Maddock

Liverpool FC journo Dave Maddock claims the Reds “look virtually certain” to do no transfer business this summer. The Mirror newspaper sports writer says he doesn’t expect Jürgen Klopp to splash the cash in the summer due to financial uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.





Even if football returns soon, the club fears that there could be further suspensions in the future if the virus flares again. Further suspensions would, of course, hit the club massively in financial terms. If you’re a VIP member, you already know this is in the club’s thoughts.

Maddock’s views echoes a similar view to that which we have been peddling on our VIP members’ website, KopTalk.TV and KopTalk Podcast over the last few weeks. We were recently told that Liverpool had put negotiations on four potential deals on hold and that only Timo Werner was still being considered, but that even that may be delayed until 2021.

A source posted on our VIP member’s website earlier in the week: “Personal terms between Werner and Liverpool are agreed but there is no agreement between clubs.

“Jürgen and Michael [Edwards] are agreed that now is not the time to commit any further. Had it not been for the virus, this would have happened this summer. It has been debated about holding off until next year which legal have looked at. There is every chance we could go ahead this summer but other deals have definitely been put to one side.

“The owners are very worried about the financial implications of a future lockdown mid-season, next season.”

Maddock, who is a credible voice when it comes to club matters, doesn’t state that there will be no transfer purchases this summer, which is what some fans have been claiming today. He actually writes: ‘Champions-elect Liverpool now look virtually certain to do no transfer spending this summer.’ The key word being ‘look’.

We’re not convinced at the present time that there will be no incomings. If you follow our coverage, you will know that we’ve been saying for a few months now that Liverpool were looking at targets in France. Since then, we’ve seen a couple of potentials named by the media. We continue to be told that options in France remain on the radar (Houssem Aouar is a confirmed target) and that Liverpool may tap into more frugal options this summer. There’s some decent players that are out of contract and some bargains to be had by exploiting clubs that will be struggling.

