Liverpool linked with move for Bournemouth defender

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.





The 21-year-old was scouted by Liverpool when he was on the books of Bristol City so we know there has been some interest there in the past. He made the switch to Bournemouth and not Liverpool in May 2019 for a fee believed to be £13million. Due to Bournemouth’s relegation, there are suggestions that Kelly could be snapped up by a Premier League club this summer.

An England Under 21 international, Kelly can be deployed as a left-back or in the centre of the defence. He has struggled with a number of injury problems during his debut season with The Cherries but when fit, he’s impressed.

His manager Eddie Howe recently commented: “He can play both [positions] very well. We have seen that, albeit in his very short time with us, when he’s trained.

“From full-back he’s really good athletically, he uses the ball well and is strong and good in the air – has lots of good qualities.

“At centre-back the same qualities show and his use of the ball is very good.

“We really, really like Lloyd. It’s just a shame we haven’t been able to call upon him more. Hopefully he is away from his injury problems and we can build him up to be the player we know he can be.”

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp wants to bring in a centre-back having allowed Dejan Lovren to leave the club. He also wants to address the left-back position by finding cover for Andy Robertson.