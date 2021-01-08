Liverpool linked with Strasbourg defender

Liverpool are reportedly sniffing around Strasbourg’s 20-year-old centre-back Mohamed Simakan.





The France Under 20 international has apparently caught the eye of Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp who has frustratingly admitted that he would like to bring in a centre-back during the January transfer window but financial limitations due to the Coronavirus pandemic are likely to prevent something from happening.

Simakan has been attracting interest from RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea. It is claimed that an offer in the region of £18million would be enough to tempt his club into selling, but an offer from Anfield sounds unlikely.

Speaking yesterday, Klopp said: “There might be some clubs with no financial problems, but this club was, and always will be with these owners, very responsible with the things we do.

“I cannot say definitely we will not bring one in, but it is just not likely because of the situation in the world.

“If the world would be in a normal place, everything would be fine: we won the league, won the Champions League, the club is in the best possible situation and then you have three senior centre-halves injured, is that a situation when you would usually do something?

“Yes, definitely, but we are not in that situation. I don’t know if something will happen or not.

“You maybe could do something but it would be a short-term solution and we don’t have that short-term solution and that is not right because it doesn’t help.”

Born in France, Simakan who is of Guinean descent, has a contract that runs until June 2023.