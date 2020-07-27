Liverpool are reportedly tracking Leicester City’s versatile midfielder Harvey Barnes.





The 22-year-old has put in some fine performances for Brendan Rodgers’ outfit this season and that isn’t going unnoticed by some of the Premier League ‘Big Guns’, including Liverpool, should you choose to believe the latest claims.

Barnes graduated from the Leicester City academy having been with them since the age of 9. He’s gone on to establish himself in City’s first team due to his versatility and constant work rate. His preferred position is on the left wing but he’s comfortable in a number of attacking positions.

It is claimed that Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp is impressed with the energy that Barnes displays and that he’s subsequently under consideration for a possible recruitment attempt. However, the England Under 21 international wouldn’t come cheap. He has 4 years remaining on his contract and Leicester will no doubt do everything they can to hold on to him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool officials are playing down suggestions that we are interested in signing Schalke 04 centre-back Ozan Kabak. The link surfaced today and the club has been quick to claim off-the-record that there is no interest in him.