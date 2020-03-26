Liverpool have been linked as having an interest in Valencia striker Ferran Torres.

We revealed many moons ago that the Reds were scouting him and since then he has developed into somewhat of a decent player and he’s still only 20-years-old.





A regular at Valencia, Torres is also an established Spain Under 21 international who has been tipped to make the step up into the seniors as he continues to mature.

Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona and Juventus have also been scouting him of late but as yet nobody has stepped up with an offer; that may, however, change in the summer, once things hopefully settle down with the Coronavirus crisis.

Torres has a £91.2million release clause in his contract but with his contract expiring in June 2021, no club is going to trigger that. Valencia, of course, hope he will extend his stay with them at The Mestalla. To date, Torres has rebuffed such offers while he keeps his options open.

Reports originating from Spain claim that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Torres as they look to strengthen their squad in the summer, especially if Divock Origi decides it’s time for him to move elsewhere for more game time.

