Liverpool are rumoured to be considering making a deadline day move for Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.





The 28-year-old Argentinian deputised for Hugo Lloris last season when he was out of action for several months after dislocating his elbow and sustaining ligament damage, but despite doing a decent job, he has since fallen down the pecking order and is now seen as 3rd choice.

Joe Hart is now considered to be Tottenham’s No.2. He was on the bench against Manchester United at the weekend with Gazzaniga nowhere to be seen.

Earlier this month it was claimed that Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was looking to move Gazzaniga out during the summer transfer window despite stating earlier this year that he would be his No. 2.

Gazzaniga, who has made 37 appearances for Tottenham, has 2 years remaining on the contract that he inked in 2017 when he was signed from Southampton.

Aston Villa are said to have made an enquiry last week while Fulham have also been linked.

Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp stated yesterday that Alisson could be out for up to six weeks and with Adrian once again failing miserably against Villa, the Anfield faithful are desperately hoping that a ‘keeper will be brought in today. Liverpool can call upon Caoimhin Kelleher but the club were hoping to loan him out as part of his development.

Few will expect Klopp to swoop because in doing so he will effectively be telling Adrian’s time is up. The German manager has always shown loyalty towards Adrian but his patience must surely be wearing thin.

