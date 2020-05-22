Liverpool have been linked with a possible move for West Ham United starlet Benicio Baker-Boaitey.





The highly-rated 16-year-old winger has so far showed reluctancy towards signing a professional contract with The Hammers when he turns 17 next month which this has prompted a number of European giants to start circling.

As well as ourselves, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are believed to have an interest, while minnows Manchester United are also said to be sniffing around him.

Despite having made only 3 appearances for the West Ham Under 18s, Baker-Boaitey is already deemed hot property. The England youth international is already receiving offers and it is believed that his agent is actively offering the youngster to clubs.

Likened to Juventus winger Douglas Costa, it is claimed that if another club manages to secure his signature that only £230,000 in training and development compensation would need to be paid to The Hammers.

This kind of deal would certainly interest Liverpool and with scouts having previously taken a look at him, we wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out that we’ve already made an offer because this boy is something special.