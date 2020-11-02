Liverpool continue to be linked with 20-year-old Ajax defender Perr Schuurs.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp was impressed with his performance against us during the recent Championship League tie between both clubs and that he has been shortlisted as a possible target in January.





Schuurs was handed a trial by Liverpool a couple of years ago and although he impressed, the Reds didn’t follow up on their initial interest. The Reds continued to monitor him and he was obviously watched closely during our 1-0 win in Amsterdam.

With Liverpool having lost Virgil van Dijk for most of the season, if not all of it, Liverpool continue to be linked with numerous centre-backs and Schuurs is the latest name to be linked with us.

Supporters are hoping that the boss will dip into the transfer market during the January window due to injuries in the heart of the defence and the fact that some of our defenders are quite injury prone.

Rookie defender Nathaniel Phillips made his Premier League debut and impressed during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday and if continues to play as he did, Klopp may opt to hold off spending when the window opens.

Phillips was selected as the man-of-the-match by former Red, Jamie Carragher, for his performances against The Hammers, something that he was obviously delighted with.

Talking about that and his run out, Phillips said: “It is a huge compliment, especially coming from him. He is a Liverpool legend.

“This is something I’ve dreamed of growing up. It was huge for me and my family.”

Injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho enabled Phillips to grasp his chance and it wasn’t just Carragher that he impressed.

The Liverpool manager commented: “He is a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent – everything.

“In the air he is a monster, loves having challenges on the pitch and today he was incredible.

“Twelve Championship teams wanted him in the summer, I was fine with him to go but it didn’t work out for whatever reason and tonight he was spot on.”