LIVERPOOL LINKED WITH £100M+ BID FOR KAI HAVERTZ

Reports originating from Germany today, claim that Liverpool are preparing a €125million transfer bid for Kai Havertz. Converted to Sterling, that’s about £107million.

The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is a confirmed target of Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp and we have been advising you to monitor all speculation surrounding his future.





Today’s reports are indeed speculative, but it’s worth giving them a mention purely to point out that we can’t imagine the Reds paying a fee in that region so we’d be inclined to dismiss these particular claims.

Credible sources back in November, claimed that Liverpool had opened indirect talks with the player’s camp about a possible transfer to Anfield. While we believe there was contact of some description, it sounded more like a preliminary approach or sounding out and not advanced ‘talks’.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have also been sniffing around him while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also in the mix. German giants Bayern are favourites to land him and their new £428million sponsorship deal with Audi will help fund a move that’s for sure.

We still believe Havertz is a ‘primary’ target and of high interest to Klopp, but the fee could prove a problem. Interest from other clubs that are possibly more desperate to recruit him, won’t help. However, if Liverpool were to lose a ‘Big Gun’ like Sadio Mané or Mo Salah to Real Madrid for example, we would expect a greater urgency being placed on a serious addition such as Havertz.

Capped 7 times by Germany, Havertz is under contract until 2022. He’s an outstanding talent and he is without a doubt, the type of player that would interest the Liverpool manager.

More on Havertz and additional transfer news and insight can be found on our VIP members’ website.