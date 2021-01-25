Liverpool are hoping to sign Derby County youngster Kaide Gordon before the transfer window closes.





Talks between both clubs are ongoing for the 16-year-old attacking midfielder who broke into Derby’s first team in December when he made his debut as a substitute in a 4-0 victory over Birmingham City to become the fourth youngest player in the club’s history.

Regarded as one of the best players in Europe for his position and age, Liverpool are confident of beating Manchester United and Tottenham to the England Under 16 international’s signature. Liverpool expect to pay around £1million to Derby in compensation which could rise to around £3million with add-ons. He is unable to sign professional terms until later this year.

Speaking recently about the youngster, his manager Wayne Rooney said: “Kaide is a fantastic player and he has got a lot of potential.

“He has come through the academy. He is 16, he has got a lot of development to do and he is definitely at the right place to do that.

“Of course there will be interest in Kaide because he is a fantastic player, so we expect there to be interest in him.

“We can control what we are doing at this football club, but we can’t control if other teams make bids for our players.”

Derby are struggling financially and are currently looking at cashing in on a couple of their highly-rated youngsters.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are still looking at making an addition to their senior squad before the window slams shut. Although nothing significant is expected to happen, we are assured that the club are still looking at doing business if the price is right. Liverpool have sniffed around former Arsenal defender Sokratis after he was released by The Gunners last week and they are continuing to look at other options. However, one problem this month has been the refusal by the owners to meet valuations which they have deemed unrealistic *to them*.