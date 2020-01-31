Liverpool holding Timo Werner talks

KOPTALK sources are reporting that Liverpool are holding talks with RB Leipzig regarding the possible summer transfer of Timo Werner to Anfield.

The much-talked about German international remains on Jürgen Klopp’s radar and if the player decides Liverpool is where he wants to play his football next season, a summer deal will almost certainly happen.





Well-placed sources claim that the 23-year-old is interested in a move to Liverpool despite recent reports to the contrary. It had been claimed that Werner rejected an approach from Anfield last summer because he didn’t see where he would fit into the team due to Liverpool’s established attacking options.

A source close to the situation said: “It (the release clause) is doable. There are a few things that would need ironing out [to come to a financial agreement]. Ultimately the player needs to make a decision and that needs to happen soon.”

Chelsea and Real Madrid also have a strong interest in Werner and a move to either of those clubs would result in more game time and more money but the word from his camp is that ideally he would like to play under Klopp but that the only hesitation is related to how much he would be involved.

The Liverpool manager has sniffed around Werner for what seems like an eternity and although we initially thought our interest had cooled around September last year, we’re now very much of the opinion that something could happen on this front. We can’t see the money being a problem and only Real Madrid’s interest concerns us.

We have no idea where Werner will end up but we are 100% certain that Liverpool’s reported interest is accurate and that there is dialogue currently taking place.