Sky Sports are reporting that Liverpool have “no interest” in signing Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White.





The 23-year-old centre-back has been monitored by Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp and his scouting network for a couple of seasons now and there was a lot of chatter that we would bid for him during the summer. Despite Liverpool making informal enquiries, no bid was forthcoming. The suggestion was that the asking price was too high, but club insiders were keen to point out that there was some aspects of his game that the boss thought he needed to improve upon. The line that was then fed out from Anfield was that we could continue to monitor him this season now that he’s playing in the top flight.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have ended their interest in White leaving Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea to battle it out for his signature.

Wyscout, a digital subscription service that collects and presents player performance data and video from more than 500 leagues worldwide, have White listed as the fourth-best performing centre-back in the Premier League so far this season behind Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva and Arsenal’s Gabriel. His performances continue to attract interest, but if you believe Sky Sports, Liverpool have ended their interest in him.

So, should we believe the broadcaster? Our take on this, is that Liverpool simply won’t get involved in a bidding war for a player that they already thought was over-priced last time around. More than a dozen centre-backs have been linked with us since Virgil van Dijk was wiped out, but as discussed on yesterday’s KopTalk Podcast, White, in our opinion, is no longer what we could call a primary target. We believe that Dayot Upamecano is currently subject to a recruitment attempt and remains top of the manager’s ‘wanted’ list.

