Liverpool handed double boost ahead of January transfer window

Liverpool remain in the hunt for a new centre-back and may look at bringing one in during the January transfer window as a result of losing Virgil van Dijk to a serious knee injury.

Various reports claim that the Reds are currently examining their options due to the seriousness of Van Dijk’s injury which he sustained during the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The 29-year-old Dutchman is expected to miss most of the season, if not all of it, due to his ACL injury and despite Jürgen Klopp having options to call upon, club insiders and observers believe the Liverpool manager could swoop in January rather than the summer, as originally planned.

Ben White, Dayot Upamecano and Ozan Kabak are three players who are either attracting interest or who have been linked with the Reds by the media and according to the latest information that’s filtered out overnight, Liverpool have been handed a double boost that could help with a potential recruitment attempt during the January window.

