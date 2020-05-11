Liverpool handed boost in pursuit of Houssem Aouar

Liverpool are linked with numerous players on a daily basis. Many of those links are, of course, utter nonsense, especially during the current period when football is suspended. Liverpool have suspended almost all of their transfer plans and in-house contract negotiations yet we’re apparently bidding left, right and centre for players as normal: absolute guff.





However, if you follow KopTalk, be it our written articles, our videos or podcasts, you will know that we have been advising that you monitor links concerning Liverpool Football Club and France and we started saying this way before a handful of players in France started to be linked with us. Saturday’s podcast episode touched on the 3 players that we think Jürgen Klopp is genuinely sniffing around.

If you were to ask us to name one player in France that we think the Reds would snap up if they could, excluding Kylian Mbappé, who won’t be coming to Anfield any time soon, we would single out Houssem Aouar. We are repeatedly told that the 21-year-old midfielder is wanted by Klopp and that he is currently receiving more attention than anyone, including Timo Werner who we still expect to make the switch to Liverpool at some point in the future.

According to reports originating from France overnight, Lyon are ready to cash in on Aouar. The French outfit are looking for a fee close to £43million and under normal circumstances, that would be a price that Liverpool would be willing to pay. However, due to the financial problems surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool are having to reconsider their entire summer transfer plans. We’re led to believe that 4 deals that the club were working on have all been put to one side and that only Werner and “some possible business in France” remains on the table, as things currently stand.

French media outlet L’Equipe claim that Lyon have made the France Under-21 international available for transfer following interest from various European giants. Their president Jean-Michel Aulas has also admitted that he will find it difficult to hold on to his star players in the summer due to the problems related to the suspension of Ligue 1.

He said: “I am going to do everything to keep the players. But players who are programmed to play in Europe could want to go elsewhere because we don’t have European football.”

Under contract until 2023, Aouar has made 133 appearances for Lyon and has scored 24 goals.

We are absolutely certain that Aouar is a genuine target and we would strongly advise that you continue to monitor all credible transfer speculation surrounding his future.

