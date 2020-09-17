Liverpool finally agree transfer fee with Bayern for Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have finally agreed a transfer fee for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.





The Reds will pay an initial £20million upfront with a further £5million potentially to be paid in add-ons. The 29-year-old has already agreed personal terms on a 4-year contract.

Despite the ‘Liverpool FC clique’ of local and national journalists having insisted for months that Thiago was not a target, KOPTALK maintained throughout that if a fee could be agreed, that the player would be brought in. We predicted the hacks would start to you u-turn and they did and they will certainly have to now.

Had a fee not been agreed ahead of the transfer window closing, we expected a ‘take it or leave it’ formal offer to have been made during the final week of the window. Fortunately, a deal has been agreed meaning that Liverpool don’t have to pay as much – and as much upfront – as Bayern had originally been demanding.

The club are now preparing to organise a medical for the Spain international. He will wear the No.6 at Liverpool.

