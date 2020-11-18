Liverpool Football Club has been hit with a significant Covid-19 problem with as many as 10 members of staff at the club’s Academy said to have been affected by the virus.





A number of training sessions for the younger age groups have had to be cancelled while Coronavirus protocols are adhered to.

Older age groups at the club’s Kirkby academy haven’t been affected and neither has the first team set-up which is situated at the north end of the Kirkby site. Hopefully that will remain the case.

At the present time, those who have been affected are not thought to be seriously ill.

A Liverpool FC spokesperson said: “A number of academy staff have tested positive for Covid-19 and are isolating.

“This has led to the cancellation of a small number of training sessions at younger age groups this week.

“Strict protocols have been in place at the academy throughout the pandemic including deep cleans and spraying which will continue.”

Meanwhile, Mo Salah, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty, is expected to miss Liverpool’s game against Leicester on Sunday, even if a 2nd test tomorrow comes back negative.