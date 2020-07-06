Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes the signing of Takumi Minamino and the club’s decision to hand Divock Origi a new contract, are the reasons why Jürgen Klopp was unable to add Timo Werner to his squad this summer.





The Liverpool manager was left disappointed after the club’s hierarchy opted not to finance a deal for Werner who went on to sign for rivals Chelsea. When the Reds ended their interest in the German striker, Klopp personally called him to explain that he hadn’t lost faith in his ability and that it was purely financial limitations that had prevented a deal from proceeding.

Michael Owen has questioned that decision to snub Werner and has singled out the Minamino and Origi business in his assessment.

“Will Origi and Takumi Minamino be there next season? Yes they will,” said Owen.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

“Origi’s just signed a new contract and Minamino’s only just signed. They are there and they’re fixed but that doesn’t mean you can’t question whether they should be.

“Origi signing a new long-term deal was almost Liverpool… they were loyal to him weren’t they?

“He’d done what he’d done [in the Champions League] and all of a sudden they they thought he’s done that so you have to give them a new contract.

“That’s now prevented them from going and spending big money on a back-up striker.

“Timo Werner was obviously a player that Liverpool were linked to and he’s eventually gone to Chelsea. I think that type of player would have been brilliant for Liverpool.

“They signed Origi on a long-term contract that virtually ruled out a back-up striker and I’m not sure that they don’t need a better one.”

Origi was given a rare start in Liverpool’s win against Aston Villa last night but once again failed to impress and although Minamino hasn’t really set the world alight as yet, he’s only been at the club for five minutes. Supporters will be hoping to see more from the Japan international next season once he’s been given some time to settle in.