Liverpool “desperate” to complete Jadon Sancho transfer

Reports originating from Germany today claim that Liverpool are “desperate” to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.





It is claimed that Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp remains interested in the 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund ace despite his valuation which is in excess of £87million. Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign the England winger with suggestions that Chelsea have cooled their interest.

Liverpool have been linked with Sancho for months and there’s no doubting that Klopp would love to bring him in, but it’s widely accepted that the boss won’t pay so much for Sancho despite him having plenty of financial backing to table an offer.

The latest reports claim that Liverpool are willing to blow other clubs who want to sign Sancho out of the water with far greater lucrative personal terms and we all know that’s not how Klopp or club owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) work.

Sancho, who has scored 14 goals and contributed 15 assists in the Bundesliga this season, is under contract until 2022. He is represented by Elite Project Group who have attended multiple fixtures at Anfield since the summer as guests of the club. They represent a number of players that Liverpool have looked at or are continuing to look at. Further details are available on our VIP Members’ website.

KOPTALK sources aren’t supporting today’s claims concerning Sancho. At least one credible source who is close to club matters believes that there is a possibility that Sancho will turn down the chance to move to Old Trafford and will instead hold out for better opportunities next year. That view has apparently been fed back to Liverpool officials. A decision, however, is yet to be made by Sancho as to where he wants to play his football next season.