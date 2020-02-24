Liverpool are continuing to monitor Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White who is currently on loan at Leeds United.

KOPTALK revealed he was under observation last year and we last provided an update on our interest back in November which was basically along the same lines of today in that he was still being scouted by Liverpool.





White, a centre-back, who can also play on the right side of defence, has been receiving rave reviews this season and is tipped to become a star. Liverpool scout Andy O’Brien is assigned to him and he’s been feeding back progress reports to Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp.

The 22-year-old possesses great technical ability and is a tough-tackler. He’s also comfortable making surging runs from defence to assist in counter-attacks. He is a great passer of the ball too.

Liverpool are looking at centre-backs and left-backs ahead of the summer window. Dejan Lovren is expected to leave the club while cover is needed for Andy Robertson.

