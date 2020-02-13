Liverpool contact Borussia Dortmund ahead of planned Jadon Sancho bid

Newspaper reports today claim that Liverpool will proceed with making a formal transfer bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the summer.

It is claimed that the Reds have made contact with Dortmund to begin negotiations for the 19-year-old, which if true, would suggest that the player has indicated he is interested in a move to Anfield. However, the player’s representative is also speaking to a host of other elite European clubs along with minnows Manchester United, so this doesn’t mean that Sancho is chomping at the bit to join Jürgen Klopp’s revolution.





We believe Sancho has been on Klopp’s ‘wanted’ list for months and we would agree that there has been dialogue with Dortmund. What concerns us though is the transfer valuation. Dortmund are looking for a fee well in excess of £100million and well-placed sources at Anfield are of the opinion that Klopp won’t sanction an offer in that region, no matter how keen he is on recruiting him.

Yesterday there were suggestions that Sancho could make a summer move to Old Trafford but with Chelsea in the mix and the fact that Sancho supported Chelsea as a boy, many would expect him to make the switch to Stamford Bridge over the Mancs.

Klopp has previously gone on record admitting that he would like to sign the England international, who has scored 2 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances this season. Dortmund snapped him up for £8million from Manchester City in 2017. Klopp wanted him but he stated at the time that City wouldn’t do business with another English club.