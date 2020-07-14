Liverpool are reportedly considering making a loan approach for Espanyol centre-back Leandro Cabrera.





The 29-year-old centre-back only made the switch from Getafe to Espanyol in January when a €9million release clause was activated. However, reports in Spain state that Cabrera has a relegation clause in his contract that enables him to leave in the summer providing a club picks up his £2.7million salary.

A single strike from former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez recently condemned Espanyol to relegation. Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory at the Nou Camp to send one of Spain’s most prestigious clubs to the Segunda División. It is the first time that Espanyol have been relegated since they won promotion to La Liga in 1994. As a result, Cabrera is now expected to be plying his trade elsewhere next season.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has been looking at recruiting a centre-back as Dejan Lovren was expected to leave this summer and still could, despite the possibility of the club extending his contract by a further year.