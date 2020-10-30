Liverpool consider Kalidou Koulibaly bid – REPORTS

Reports originating from Italy claim that Liverpool remain interested in Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The 29-year-old centre-back has been linked with the Reds for months and if you believe the ongoing speculation, Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp is contemplating making an offer for the Senegal international during the January transfer window.





Liverpool, of course, have lost Virgil van Dijk for most of the season, if not all, and with other centre-back options proving they can’t stay free of injury for five minutes, the boss could be tempted to dip into the market when the window opens.

Ben White, Dayot Upamecano and Ozan Kabak are three players who are either attracting interest or who have been linked, while a couple of other names have now been added to the list of possibles following this week’s scouting operations which included taking a look at Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer again. KOPTALK sources are also advising us to keep an eye on Lille defender Sven Botman. Both Ajer and Botman were in Europa League action last night.

Koulibaly’s £70million valuation over the summer enabled Napoli to hold on to him, but he remains open to a possible move next summer.

Speaking recently, he said: “I love Naples and Naples loves me, that’s the most important thing.

“I always make myself available game after game, I still have three years of contract, I’m calm, the teams are looking for me but I’m still here.

“I play at my level and I help this team and these people because I want to give something back to them then we’ll see what happens.”

Koulibaly is a great player and we’d be absolutely over the moon if we landed him but we just can’t see the club shelling out so much money for a player who turns 30 in June.