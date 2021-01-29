Liverpool consider Aaron Long as Klopp confirms recruitment attempts

Liverpool are considering making a move for New York Red Bulls centre-back Aaron Long.





The 28-year-old United States skipper is available on a 3-month loan while Major League Soccer is suspended and KOPTALK sources have confirmed that an enquiry has been made from Anfield.

Capped 18 times by the USA, it is claimed that Long could be brought in without the Reds having to pay New York Red Bulls a loan fee meaning only his wages would need to be covered which would obviously appeal to Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

West Ham United tried to sign him a year ago but the Red Bulls rejected their advances. Championship side Reading are currently trying to make something happen while there has also been interest from France.

Speaking today, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp said: “I don’t know [if we can bring in a centre-back], but we will try.

“It would be funny if people thought Liverpool are just fine with the situation and don’t care or don’t try.

“We try, but there’s nothing to say until something happens. We will see.

“The situation yesterday didn’t make it easier but we still try do the right things. If that’s possible then we will do it, if not then not.”

He added: “Of course we need to find the right player and to suit our financial situation, that’s clear as well.

“I’m not sure there’s an £80million centre-back available at the moment, where the clubs say ‘We can get £80m for him and we will sell him now’. I know that players of that calibre, I’m not sure teams would sell them now.

“Everything is long-term apart from bringing in players for the next six months – that would be short term. Usually everything is long term.

“We had one half-season contract for Steven Caulker. It’s about a solution and that’s what we are working on.”

KOPTALK sources have maintained throughout January and prior to Joel Matip’s injury last night, that the club were trying to bring in a defender. However, it would appear that the manager’s version of acceptable valuations have differed from that in senior management. We are led to believe that the club have a centre-back target lined up for the next window and that it would be “impossible” to bring that deal forward.

Long, who was named MLS Defender of the Year in 2018, is clearly an option, but the club are still said to be looking at others. Lille’s Sven Botman has been on the radar for a while, but according to fresh information supplied this afternoon, Liverpool are currently refusing to meet his valuation. There have been discussions with RB Leipzig but we can’t see anything happening on that front during the January window with Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano continuing to be linked. Klopp likes Real Madrid defender Éder Militão, but again, if you believe the latest whispers, the club’s owners have so far been unwilling to sanction a loan deal for him due to what they believe are “excessive” wage demands that have been received from Madrid.

