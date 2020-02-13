Liverpool closing in on Timo Werner transfer

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Timo Werner in the summer.

Credible reports originating from Germany over the last 24 hours state that the Reds are willing to trigger a clause in his contract that would see the highly-rated hitman make the switch to Anfield for a fee believed to be close to £50million. This clause must be triggered before 30th April for Werner to be released by Leipzig.





Earlier this month, KOPTALK reported that Anfield insiders had been quoted on our VIP Members’ website claiming that the finances surrounding the deal and the contract clause was “doable” but that the decision now rested with the player as to whether or not he would make the switch. As yet, there has been no feedback from Werner or his representatives who are mulling over various offers. Liverpool will swoop if Werner gives them the green light.

KOPTALK has seen documents confirming Liverpool’s interest in Werner is genuine. Details of which were discussed within our VIP members’ community at the time. Additionally, in January, a source informed our members: “Karlheinz Forster met with Michael Edwards in Sheffield last week.

“They last met face to face on Merseyside in November. Forster looks after Niklas Sule and Timo Werner.

“I have provided more confidential details about last weeks meeting to [redacted] who can verify the accuracy of my claim.”

We have no doubts at all that Liverpool are trying to recruit Werner but the final decision rests with the player. It is widely accepted that he wants to play for Klopp and although he has been offered better financial terms elsewhere, it is believed his only concern is about playing time.

