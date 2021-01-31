Liverpool closing in on Ben Davies

Liverpool are closing in on a deal that should see Preston North End defender Ben Davies make the switch to Anfield before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow.





Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping to conclude a £2million deal for the 25-year-old centre-back who has made 144 appearances for the Championship side since graduating from their Academy.

Liverpool have a good relationship with the player’s representatives (the CAA Base agency) who also represent Harry Wilson.

Linked with Bournemouth and Celtic, Davies, who can also be deployed as a left-back, is out of contract in the summer.

Preston have also registered an interest in taking Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg on loan for the remainder of the season.