Reports originating from Italy claim that Liverpool are monitoring Cagliari defender Sebastian Walukiewicz.





The 20-year-old centre-back is the latest name to be linked with the Reds who have been linked with more than a dozen centre-backs since Virgil van Dijk was hit by injury.

Walukiewicz has started all 9 Serie A games for Cagliari this season and his performances have alerted some of Europe’s biggest clubs including ourselves, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Capped 3 times by Poland, Walukiewicz first caught the eye of Liverpool scouts when he impressed at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2019, that we know, but we have no idea how closely we’ve continued to monitor him, if at all. However, the latest reports would suggest we still have an interest.

It should be pointed out that Walukiewicz inked a new contract with Cagliari only yesterday which suggests his club were concerned by the amount of scouts keeping a close eye on him. It is not known if his new deal, which runs until 2024, has any release clauses that interested suitors could trigger in the future.

