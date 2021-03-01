Liverpool approach Nikola Milenkovic’s agent

Liverpool have reportedly approached the agent that represents Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic to enquire about his availability.





The 23-year-old centre-back, who can also be deployed as a right-back, has been heavily linked with Manchester United recently but if the latest reports are to be believed, Liverpool have now registered an interest. However, United are the current favourites to land him, should Fiorentina opt to cash in during the summer when he will have entered the final year of his contract.

Capped 26 times by Serbia, Milenkovic could be available for a knocked-down fee during the next transfer window and that’s the kind of business that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) like to do.

Despite clubs circling, Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade is hoping that Milenkovic will ink a new deal.

“We are talking about it, these are situations that we will face but right now we have to think only of the pitch,” said Prade. “The team is responding, some results have been excellent, others less so. We just think about playing.”

Milenkovic is represented by Lian Sports who also look after the affairs of former Liverpool winger Lazar Marković.