The latest whispers coming out of Anfield suggest that Liverpool and Real Betis are discussing the possibility of a deal that would see Aissa Mandi make the switch to Anfield.





Mandi, a 28-year-old centre-back and Algeria international (55 caps since 2014), has been identified as one of several possible targets to replace the departed Dejan Lovren.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

It is claimed that Mandi, who only has a year remaining on his contract, has a £27.1million release clause. Liverpool, of course, aren’t interested in paying that and have instead made a cheeky £9million offer instead. Although that hasn’t been accepted, Real Betis are willing to try and broker a deal. Subsequently, both clubs are now seeing if an agreement can be reached.

West Ham United are also said to be sniffing around Mandi who can also play as a right-back.

KOPTALK sources insist our interest in Mandi is genuine. More on this here on the KopTalk VIP Members website and our Facebook supporters group (see below).