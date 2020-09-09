Liverpool and Bayern Munich transfer talks – LATEST

Liverpool and Bayern Munich remain at an impasse after failing to agree a transfer fee for Thiago Alcantara, despite a fresh round of talks.





The European giants got back around the table towards the end of last week but have again failed to hammer out a deal for the 29-year-old midfielder meaning the transfer saga looks set to rumble on for several more weeks at least.

Despite Bayern’s stance on their valuation, the player has made it perfectly clear that he wants to leave while his representatives had hoped to have a deal in place this week.

Liverpool have not tabled an official bid at any time during negotiations and the ongoing speculation that we are being subjected to on a daily basis all originates from Germany and is being peddled by Bayern.

A source told KOPTALK: “Liverpool are operating completely off the record with this and all we know is that there is no urgency on their part to make a deal happen. With Gini [Wijnaldum] hoping to secure a move to Barcelona, a fresh approach was made, but unless Gini leaves, [Michael] Edwards won’t be increasing his proposals.

“Liverpool walked away but suggested that they may return in January to offer Thiago a pre-contract meaning he could make the switch to Anfield in the summer on a free. Bayern obviously don’t want that scenario and if I was a betting man, I’d expect them to contact Liverpool later this month with a new counter-proposal.”

The Liverpool clique of journalists, that all read from the same page and who appear to toe the line on club matters, have insisted throughout that Thiago was not a target. However, as predicted by ourselves, they have started to u-turn on their original claims. The Liverpool Echo have been ending most of their articles about Thiago by saying that he’s not an active target. However, The Echo’s chief Liverpool FC writer Ian Doyle said in a Q&A session last week: “I don’t know [if he’s a target]. Which is not no. Nor is it yes”, while The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe has now suggested that Thiago could be snapped up this window after all. For a closer look at the u-turning, check this ongoing discussion on the VIP Members’ website.

As we’ve maintained throughout, Thiago is a target but Bayern must lower their valuation for it to happen. The Wijnaldum situation also obviously affects need and urgency.

We’ve also maintained that the club retains its interest in Ismaïla Sarr following some initial talks with Watford and you should continue to monitor reports concerning his immediate future. Additionally, our sources inform us that Liverpool have spent this week focusing on the possible recruitment of a centre-back, so it wouldn’t surprise us if we saw the mainstream media speculating about such targets over the coming week.





If you follow our content closely, you will remember the “where possible” message that came out of the August 7th meeting when the Reds sat down to discuss potential transfer business. We note that The Echo last night commented that ‘[Liverpool] aim to raise additional funds for the final month of the transfer window’ and that ‘Reds’ sporting director Michael Edwards is known to study the latest market trends across European football.’ These are important snippets that back up our original claims regarding this window. That by no means suggests that Liverpool will definitely do further business but we expect us to try. Money is available to the manager despite FSG protestors suggesting it isn’t.

