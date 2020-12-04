Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is reportedly monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The 24-year-old Mali international is having a decent season so far which included an impressive performance when deployed against Liverpool recently. The suggestions are that Bissouma is being looked at as a possible replacement for Gini Wijnaldum who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season once his contract expires.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in Bissouma who joined Brighton in July 2018 for an undisclosed fee. He is under contract with The Seagulls until 2023. He is represented by the IBS Agency.

Today’s claims appear to be rather speculative and weak but it’s a slow news day so we thought we’d bring this to your attention.

Meanwhile, Liverpool duo Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri continue to be linked with possible January exits. The news won’t come as a surprise as both players have been expected to leave Anfield for some time.

The latest information supplied from club insiders suggests that Liverpool are certainly offering Origi to other clubs ahead of the January window. There has been little chatter, however, surrounding Shaqiri, but obviously the club will listen to any reasonable offers for him.

