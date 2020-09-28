Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is reportedly undergoing a medical with Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.





Reports claim that the Red have accepted a season-long loan deal for the 27-year-old who has no future at Anfield.

Karius reported back to pre-season training this summer but was informed that his representatives should continue looking for new opportunities for him.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

As yet, no permanent buyers have been found leaving Liverpool with limited options. It would now appear that a loan move back to Germany is on the cards.

Hertha Berlin and Montpellier also made enquiries but no club has been willing to pay the £6million asking price.

Karius has not turned out for the Reds since his nightmare in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid.