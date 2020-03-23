Lazio join ‘race’ to sign Liverpool defender

Lazio have joined the ‘race’ to sign Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

The 30-year-old centre-back is expected to leave Anfield in the summer and despite his unpopularity amongst the Anfield faithful, a fair few number of clubs are interested in signing him.





Lovren, who has a year left to run on his existing contract with the Reds, won’t be offered a new deal by Michael Edwards and his representatives, the arena11 sports group, have been granted permission to find him a new club, although the player has not been transfer listed.

Lazio made an enquiry during the January transfer window but were unwilling to meet Liverpool’s valuation which was mooted at being around £20million.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with the Croatian who has been capped 57 times by his country.

Liverpool’s recruitment department are already looking at potential replacements for Lovren. José Giménez and Dayot Upamecano have been mentioned with us but KOPTALK sources are flagging up Alessandro Bastoni as a credible option.