Kylian Mbappé would consider Liverpool transfer

Kylian Mbappé would consider a transfer to Liverpool if an offer matching his expectations was put to him, claims French football expert Julien Laurens.

The highly-rated 21-year-old France international continues to be linked with a possible summer move to Anfield despite Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp having said that a deal would be impossible because of the money involved.





Real Madrid remain favourites to sign Mbappé from PSG in the summer because of the player’s previous admissions that playing for the Spanish giants has always been something that he’s wanted to accomplish. Laurens, however, feels there’s plenty of time for that and that if Liverpool step up with the cash, Mbappé could be game for a move to Anfield.

“It’s pretty simple, if Liverpool can pay the €300m or maybe €350m with the bonuses, and put that on the table – which is what PSG will ask anyone to sign Mbappe,” said Laurens.

“If Liverpool can afford that, plus give him the wages that he wants, he will consider that offer every single day of the week, because, yes Real Madrid is his dream and one day there is a certainty that he will play at the Bernabeu for Real Madrid.

“But he’s only 21 years of age so there is plenty time for him to go and play in Madrid one day.

“The fact is that he also would like to play in the Premier League one day, too – and Liverpool is a very attractive proposition for any top player in the world right now with what they are putting together and the project of Jürgen Klopp.

“But again, if they can’t put that money down on the table for an offer, there’s no way he could go there.”

Meanwhile, former Reds’ ace Steve McManaman says Liverpool shouldn’t consider Mbappé because such a signing could unsettle the harmony in the squad. He rates him immensely but doesn’t think the Reds need to invest so much money in a transfer that could rock the boat.





Macca told HorseRacing.net: “I’ve said for the last three or four years that he’s going to be the best around, but Liverpool are flying at the moment and they don’t necessarily need Kylian Mbappé at this moment in time.

“They’re going to have to pay £250million for him. Let’s be honest, that’s what he would cost. Liverpool are the best around at the moment, so if you’re going to take a jump like that then there’s going to be a lot of baggage that comes with that.

“Not him personally, but the transfer fee itself and that you’re already the best team and you could be upsetting the equilibrium by bringing another big, big forward in, who’s arguably already one of the best in the world, even at this slender age.

“It’s a risk. That’s exactly what it is. Have Barcelona upset their front three this season by bringing in Antoine Griezmann? Did Real Madrid do it when Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema were there?

“I think the happiness of the team is more important than anything and actually the harmony of the front three of Liverpool, where you’ve got Divock Origi coming off the bench, to a certain extent it works.

“Everybody has got their job to play because Liverpool will play 60 games over the course of a season if they go far in the Champions League, so everybody knows that they have to play their part.”

We would agree with Macca and we don’t see Liverpool moving for him anyway.