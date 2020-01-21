Kylian Mbappé talks up Liverpool

Kylian Mbappé, the Paris St-Germain striker who continues to be linked with Liverpool, has described Jürgen Klopp’s team as “a machine”.

The 21-year-old France international is considered one of the best players in world football and as a result, he’s at the top of the Anfield faithful’s ‘wanted’ list. Although the Liverpool manager has admitted he is an admirer and would love to recruit him, he has also gone on record to state that there is “absolutely no chance” of it happening.





Klopp responded to the speculation towards the end of last year when he said: “Buying this calibre of player is difficult.

“I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Mbappé from PSG. I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

“Okay, from a sporting point of view there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money, of course.

“No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story.”

Despite the boss playing down our chances, many fans believe the club’s recent link-up with Nike could help a deal come to fruition. We, however, are not convinced.

Mbappé, who we expect to make a move to Real Madrid in the summer, has acknowledged how exciting the current Liverpool team is, but he claims he’s only focused on PSG and not the Spanish giants.

“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” Mbappe said. “They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’.

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”





He added: “Everyone talks about it (a possible Real Madrid transfer). When I was young I talked about it too, but now I’m a player and I know it’s not the moment.

“We are in January – it’s the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it’s not good for PSG.

“Now I’m with PSG and I’m 100% with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it’s not good to talk about [my future].

“I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I’m a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.

“I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I’m focused on my game.”

