Kylian Mbappé “probably” looking at Liverpool transfer

Ian Wright believes Kylian Mbappé is probably thinking about a move to Liverpool and not Barcelona or Manchester City.

Speculation continues to rumble on to suggest that the PSG ace and Nike asset could make a shock transfer to Anfield in the summer despite Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp saying such a deal would be impossible to put together.

Supporters continue to dream and refuse to believe that the boss isn’t interested. He is, obviously, and yes the Reds can afford him, but such a signing would have a knock-on effect throughout the squad because of the salary he would command so that ain’t ever gonna happen is it …. or is it 😉





Giving his opinion on the situation that the player currently finds himself in, Arsenal legend Wright said: “You look at Mbappé looking across the way. You can probably see him coming across here.

“I’d probably want to go to Liverpool [ahead of City] right now. Any player in the world with Liverpool, especially this season.

“If you’re a world class player you probably want to get there (Liverpool) now because it seems to me, like we saw with Pep where he’s had two years of unbelievable football, but I feel that Liverpool are really getting ready to build something special.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

“If I’m Mbappé, I probably am looking at Liverpool. Where else do you want to go, if you’re Mbappé now? I know people say well Barcelona, but I think you deal with [who he replaces in the Liverpool team] once he comes across.

“Liverpool fans are not going to turn their back on Mbappé are they? He’s the next big thing.

“It’s almost like the Real Madrid Galácticos squad when they were building. You think: ‘Oh my gosh where’s he going to go?’, then they (Liverpool) got them and they just got them in there.

“Mbappé fits anywhere man.”

Mbappé was involved in a spat with PSG boss Thomas Tuchel during their 5-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday after being substituted (see video above) which has sparked further speculation about his future in the French capital.

For the very latest on Mbappé, check out our members’ website.