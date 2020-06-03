Klopp wants Werner this summer – Latest Developments

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is hoping that Germany striker Timo Werner can be added to his squad this summer.





Despite a rather negative mood that’s being peddled by the mainstream media, well-placed sources at the club insist that the boss still wants Werner and that he would prefer to bring in the 24-year-old during the next transfer window opposed to waiting until next year.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool have ended their interest in Werner with The Mirror’s Dave Maddock recently running a piece titled ‘Liverpool withdraw from Timo Werner talks and won’t pursue RB Leipzig star transfer’ while The Independent’s Melissa Reddy has suggested that “Covid-19 has removed surety from transfer planning” at Anfield and that Liverpool may no longer be willing to stump up the cash for Werner.

While it is true that Liverpool have altered their summer transfer plans because of the pandemic, the manager is still hopeful that Werner will be added to his squad and sooner rather than later. There is, of course, a possibility that Werner may have to wait until next year to secure his dream move to Anfield but the player is also pushing for it to happen now.

A source on our members’ website posted earlier this week: “Klopp said yesterday that he would prefer Werner to be added to his squad this summer … we have not ended our interest in the German.”

Additionally, information supplied directly to KOPTALK (and discussed on yesterday’s free podcast) states that the Werner camp has expressed an urgency on tying up a deal as soon as possible.

Liverpool’s senior management must now weigh up the financial implications of a deal during the current uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic. It sounds like they would prefer to try and do business next year, as a deal then would be far more financially attractive, but if a decent fee could be agreed upon over the coming weeks, then that should swing things.

It is claimed that Werner’s £52million release clause expires on June 15th (although the 12th has also been mooted) while his contract runs until 2023. It is believed that Werner’s release clause will drop to £36million in just 12 months.

Ultimately, if Liverpool want Werner, they can make a deal happen despite strong interest from rivals Chelsea.

In our opinion, Liverpool are merely playing it cool to try and secure the best deal possible. If the numbers work for Liverpool’s transfer chief Michael Edwards, Klopp will be delivered his man. However, if the club opt not to make a deal happen this summer, there won’t be any problems as far as the boss is concerned. He’s fully onside and he totally respects the financial decisions that his employers make for the long-term benefit of the club.

Liverpool officials are not concerned about Werner’s current release clause and they believe that they will be able to secure a better price by remaining patient. They’re also not concerned with Chelsea’s interest.

It’s worth noting that Werner’s agent Karlheinz Forster is highly regarded by Jürgen Klopp. The duo are in constant communication and appear to be working together to try and make a deal come together.





Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Phil Thompson is one of several key figures related to the club that is hoping a deal will be struck soon.

He said: “I think he’ll give a realistic challenge to the front three. Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino – they look as though they’re set.

“We do have Divock Origi but I think everybody realises that he’s more of an impact player, for sort of the last 15, 20 minutes – but that’s not really good enough.

“We do need somebody a little bit better. Some people will say ‘Will Werner get in and will he want to come to Liverpool?’. I think he would and I think he does.

“You look at Manchester City, they’ve got two top class players in every position. That is what Liverpool need and I think Werner would help to give us that.

“With the lure of Jurgen Klopp, I think that would tick the box for him, and I think he would be a fantastic signing. Something that we do actually need.”

