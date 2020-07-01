Reports originating from France today claim that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is “very interested” in signing Ligue 1 ace Victor Osimhen.





The 21-year-old striker is wanted by a number of clubs with Italian outfit Napoli leading the chase to sign him. However, reports in France claim that Liverpool are interested in the Nigeria international who scored 18 times in all competitions this season before football was suspended by the French footballing authorities due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is claimed that the player could be available for as little as £36million although some reports have suggested that Lille have told would-be suitors that they’ll have to pay closer to £72million. With Liverpool having imposed financial restrictions on spending this summer, most fans must be wondering if the club would allow the boss to even table an offer in the lower region.

We know that prior to football being suspended that the Reds were sniffing around several players in France and Osimhen’s name has been touted as a possible target before, but with so much uncertainty surrounding the market and Liverpool’s intentions, we have to be completely honest and say that we haven’t got a clue as to whether or not Osimhen is still receiving attention from Anfield.

French publication L’Equipe, however, seem to think that Liverpool could meet the financial requirements to make a deal happen and that they might due to Klopp’s affection for the player.

Osimhen’s agent has suggested that a move to Italy may be an issue because of racism in the game there. Osita Okolo commented: “The racism issue. In Italy there is a big problem from my point of view, unfortunately, it is a widespread phenomenon.

“In any case, the final word on his future will be up to Victor and no one else.”

KOPTALK sources believe that Osimhen was scouted by the Reds earlier in the 2019-20 season. There was also significant speculation around December that we might table an offer for him this year.

With the African Cup of Nations postponed until 2022, we can’t see there being any urgency on bringing in further reinforcements in attack unless there’s a bargain to be had. That being said, Timo Werner was still snubbed despite his knocked-down valuation and that was a player the boss had tracked for years.

Arsenal are also believed to have an interest.