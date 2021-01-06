Klopp has gone from Mr Motivator to Mr Moaner – Sutton

Former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Chris Sutton has hit out at Jürgen Klopp by stating that he’s become more of a moaner than a motivator.





The Liverpool manager is currently receiving a lot of negative criticism from pundits and opposition fans because of what they say is his constant whining.

After the 1-0 defeat at Southampton, Klopp, who was unhappy that his side were not awarded either of two second-half penalty appeals during the match, said: “I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years. I’ve no idea if that’s my fault, or how that can happen.”

Those comments were laughed off by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who responded by saying: “That’s a fact? Probably. That’s probably going to be my answer, that’s a fact that we’ve got more than them.

“I don’t count how many penalties they’ve had, so if they want to spend time on worrying about when we get fouled in the box … I don’t spend time on that.”

Writing for The Daily Mail, Sutton opted to chime in by saying: ‘This season Jurgen Klopp hasn’t come across as that cool character who isn’t fazed by whatever is thrown at him. Instead, he’s become more of a complainer.

‘From 12.30pm kick-offs, to three-versus-five substitutes, to how many penalties Manchester United are awarded compared to Liverpool — he’s targeted it all.

‘Aggravation is there whenever he speaks. He’s gone from Mr Motivator to Mr Moaner. And yet, they remain top of the Premier League.’

While there are rumours of some internal issues that could be affecting the manager’s mood which are currently being discussed on the members’ website and are considered in the video below, those close to the manager insist he’s completely fine and fully focused on leading Liverpool to back-to-back titles.