Klopp along with 5 Liverpool players nominated for FIFA awards

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp along with Alisson, Thiago, Sadio Mané, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk have all been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020.





The awards ceremony, which will be held in Zurich, Germany on December 17th, will be a virtual event this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Jürgen Klopp and Alisson were winners last year with Virgil van Dijk coming runner-up to Lionel Messi.

Klopp is nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2020 award while the contingent of Liverpool players named above are nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020 award, apart from Alisson, who is nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2020.

They were all selected for their respective achievements during the period period between 20th July 2019 to 7th October 2020. The nominations are compiled by “a panel of experts in men’s football”. Voting to decide the winner is equally weighted between fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains.

Nominated alongside Klopp is Marcelo Bielsa for his efforts in leading Leeds United back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. Hans-Dieter Flick, Julen Lopetegui and Zinedine Zidane are the other nominees.

The other outfield players that have been nominated are Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

Those challenging Alisson are Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak and Marc-André ter Stegen.

You can cast your votes now at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 page.