KLOPP AGREES NEW LIVERPOOL CONTRACT – OFFICIAL

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has signed a new contract with the club that will see his stay extended until 2024.

Despite speculation suggesting that he would stand down when his existing deal expired in 2022, Klopp has agreed to extend his stay further.

Although many supporters will be surprised that he has agreed to extend his stay, KOPTALK was informed last weekend that talks of some description between his representative and Liverpool officials were underway, details of which were posted on our members’ website on Monday. We didn’t expect this news to break today but we, along with our members, were aware that something could be about to come out.





Speaking about his decision to ink a new deal, Klopp told the official Liverpool FC website: “For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve.

“When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.

“People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it’s not the only measure. I have seen the commitment from ownership through to every aspect and function of the club you can think of.

“When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other; if anything, now I feel I underestimated that. It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.

“If I didn’t I would not be re-signing.

“This club is in such a good place, I couldn’t contemplate leaving.

“I must also highlight the role of our sporting director, Michael Edwards, in this journey so far. His input and collaboration has been just as important as anyone else’s in getting us into a position to compete for the game’s top titles.

“For anyone in football who aspires to compete in an environment where every element of the organisation is at its very best – from the support of the supporters to the vision of the owners – there can be no better place than this.”

What a great time to be a Liverpool supporter!

