Keita Baldé believes Sadio Mané may not stay at Liverpool

AS Monaco winger Keita Baldé believes his Senegal teammate Sadio Mané may quit Liverpool at some point in the future, but adds that if he did, it would have to be for a “very attractive” proposition.





In an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, Baldé was asked if he thought Mané could leave England in the summer. The 28-year-old continues to be linked with Real Madrid, albeit weakly, and fortunately no credible sources are reporting anything to be concerned of at the present time.

Baldé said: “He’s a great boy. He deserves the best. He is humble and nobody has given him anything. He deserves to be where he is today,.

“We haven’t talked about football, really. I know he’s very good [in the Premier League].

“The coach loves him very much. He has given a lot to Liverpool and Liverpool to him. Something very attractive has to come for him to leave Liverpool.

“A big team would have to come and promise him many things to think about it.

“It depends on many things. I don’t know what his decision is. In a year or two, you may want to change.

“I don’t think he wants to be there forever. He is a smart boy and he knows what is good for him and what he has to do.”