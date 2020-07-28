Jürgen Klopp’s Covid warning

Jürgen Klopp says neither he or the club will interfere with the squad’s holiday plans this summer, instead opting to drill some common sense into them with regards wherever they may be planning on going.





The players have been given two weeks off to kick back and enjoy a little break ahead of the 2020-21 season which gets underway in September. Many will, of course, head to the sun, although Spain is an unlikely destination due to the British Government’s controversial decision to enforce a two-week quarantine period for people flying back into the UK from there.

Klopp said he told them: “It is your responsibility, follow the news, be sensible, make sure you can turn up for the first day of training in August’.

“The boys can go on holiday, obviously. But there’s the little extra that the situation can change, constantly. So now this is the responsibility of the boys.

“So they have to follow the news, and then you have to react. It is not our job, to say ‘maybe Spain [will] close the border again’, or whatever. The boys are responsible for that, and they know that as well.

“They have all the doubts, and they must make sure they know when they have to leave the specific country.”