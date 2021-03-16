Jürgen Klopp’s agent responds to Germany chatter

Jürgen Klopp’s agent has responded to the ongoing speculation that suggests the Liverpool manager could be tempted to quit Anfield to manage Germany.





Germany boss Joachim Low is standing down after the Euros and despite Klopp stating that he’s not available, speculation continues to rumble on that he could be persuaded to change his mind. However, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke insists that’s not going to happen, even though the Liverpool manager has aspirations of managing Germany one day.

Kosicke told German publication Sport1: “Jürgen has always emphasised in recent years that he could certainly be available for the office of national coach at some point if the DFB is looking for a coach and Jürgen is not looking after a club. And since the latter is not the case, that was also out of the question now.”

Asked if a back door had been left open, Kosicke said: “No. If Jürgen says that so clearly, then he will stand by it. Besides, he’s not finished with his work in Liverpool.

“There is no back door open because Jürgen still has a 3-year contract with the Reds. He made this very clear so that there would be no room for speculation.”

So will the boss see out his Anfield contract?

“Yes. Definitely,” concluded Kosicke.

Klopp’s contract with Liverpool runs until 2024 and he has publicly stated that he intends to honour it. When the German FA announced that Joachim would be standing down, Klopp responded to the immediate link by saying: “I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany. I have three years left at Liverpool don’t I?

“It’s simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at both Mainz and Dortmund.”

There is a clause in Klopp’s contract that states that Liverpool must ensure Klopp’s eventual move back to Germany is overseen by the club and that is passes smoothly. It doesn’t, however, enable Klopp to walk if Germany make him a formal offer.