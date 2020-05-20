Jürgen Klopp speaks with Timo Werner – CLAIMS

Reports originating from France claim that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has held a number of private conversations with RB Leipzig hitman Timo Werner.

Le 10 Sport have published an exclusive claiming that the duo have spoken several times by phone with Klopp wanting “to explain his project and his ambitions” to the Germany international.





One of the reasons we believe a deal has not yet been sealed is because Klopp wanted to have a sit down with Werner, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has obviously been impossible. Video conferencing had been suggested but the Liverpool managed refused, instead opting to wait for social distancing restrictions to be eased.

I think we’d all expect the boss to have directly spoken to Werner but we’re not convinced that Le 10 Sport would be privy to such details so we think they’re just clutching here.

In their article, they also suggest that Real Madrid’s interest in Sadio Mané “clearly opens the door to the Senegalese’s transfer” and that Mo Salah is “also very courted”. They say Klopp will recruit Werner if “one of them chooses to pack his bags”.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

It all sounds very speculative and we’re not sure we’d pay too much attention to Le 10 Sport. We’re touching on it just in case you hear claims made today about the boss speaking with Werner. At least now you will see where these claims are coming from.

Werner very much remains on Liverpool’s radar. As things currently stand, both Klopp and Anfield transfer chief Michael Edwards are taking their time with regards whether or not to get the deal over the line this summer or next year. The Reds are not concerned about the contract release clause that expires in a few weeks as they know Werner is desperate to play for us.

A source posted on our VIP members’ website last month that the Reds were considering putting a deal in place for next year but were yet to make a decision.

He said: “Personal terms between Werner and Liverpool are agreed but there is no agreement between clubs.

“Jürgen and Michael are agreed that now is not the time to commit any further. Had it not been for the virus, this would have happened this summer.

“It has been debated about holding off until next year which legal have looked at. There is every chance we could go ahead this summer but other deals have definitely been put to one side.

“The owners are very worried about the financial implications of a future lockdown mid-season, next season.”

Those claims have finally now been backed up this week by credible sources in the mainstream media.