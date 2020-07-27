Our extensive news coverage is only available to those who support us

Jürgen Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year

KopTalk 27 Jul 2020 Liverpool FC News

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has been named the League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year.


Having taken Liverpool to their first title in 30 years while accumulating a club record 99 points along the way, the LMA recognised Klopp as the country’s best.

Speaking at his delight of winning the award, Klopp said: “I am absolutely delighted to get this wonderful trophy. It’s really wonderful and I had already the opportunity to have a look who won it before and there are obviously a lot of big, big Liverpool names involved.

“Not only Liverpool names but big, big Liverpool names as well. Bill Shankly, I think, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny [Dalglish] – it looks like he’s all over the trophy everywhere! Brendan [Rodgers] won it [in 2013-14], well deserved.

“And Sir Alex Ferguson – and I know it’s not 100 percent appropriate as a Liverpool manager – but I admire him. He was the first British manager I met and we had breakfast together. It was long ago and I’m not sure if he remembers it still, but I remember it forever because it was for me in this moment like meeting the Pope if you want!

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

“It was absolutely great and from the first second we really clicked and I wouldn’t have thought in that moment that one day I would hold the trophy in my hands, which is named after him. But, I have to say ‘thank you’ to a lot of people. It’s easy to say and sometimes I think it sounds like we have to say it but it’s easy to say in my case: I am here on behalf of my coaches.

“I said it a lot of times, that I’m OK as a manager, but they make me, they make us, a really special bunch of football brains and I love to work with them together. To work together with Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, John Achterberg, Vitor Matos and Jack Robinson – it’s a pleasure.

“I could carry on with the list forever because we have so many great people here who made it happen that this year we won the title, and I only got this trophy because of that, I know. My players, all the people that I work together with, I take this and I love it for all of us together and I’m happy to show you a few pictures and maybe we can make a few pictures together. Then we will all remember it forever.

“Thank you very much, a very special season with a very special award in the end. Thank you, I am really honoured to get it.”

Tags

Contact | Privacy Policy | © Copyright KopTalk® 2020