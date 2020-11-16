Jordan Henderson suffers injury setback

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness status of Jordan Henderson after he was forced out of England’s 2-0 defeat in Belgium last night.

The Reds’ skipper was withdrawn from the game at half-time as a precaution after reporting some discomfort. After sleeping on it, he will now be assessed by the Three Lions medical team back home in England.

Speaking after the match, England boss Gareth Southgate said: “Jordan had a bit of tightness at half-time and felt he couldn’t carry on.”

Jürgen Klopp now faces an anxious wait to see if his injury crisis at the club is going to worsen. The Liverpool manager has already lost multiple players to injury, too many for us to even think about typing up, it’s that bad!