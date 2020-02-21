Jordan Henderson out – Klopp provides injury update

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson will be out of action for around 3 weeks due to a hamstring injury.

The Reds’ skipper was substituted as a precaution during Liverpool’s midweek Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid and a scan earlier today has confirmed the extent of the injury.

There were fears after the Atletico fixture that Henderson could be ruled out for a few months. Tottenham’s Harry Kane for example sustained a hamstring injury in January which required surgery and he’s not due back until April. Fortunately, that’s not the case with Henderson.

Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “It could have been worse. He will be out, I think, for three weeks or so.

“It’s not cool but we were still lucky.”