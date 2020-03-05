Jordan Henderson injury update

Jordan Henderson is making progress with his rehab at Melwood.

The Liverpool skipper has been ruled out of the Reds’ last 3 games after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 1-0 Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid and he’s certainly been missed.





While many fans have opted to blame Dejan Lovren for Liverpool’s poor results of late, even when he’s not been on the pitch, others have started to ask if Henderson’s absence is the real reason why we’ve looked unimpressive since the winter break.

Fortunately, the 29-year-old England international, who was this week tipped as a serious contender for the PFA Player of the Year award by Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, is stepping up his rehab and is in for a shout of making the return tie against Atletico Madrid at Anfield next Wednesday. That is exactly the kind of boost that Liverpool could do with following a slightly worrying couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk has attempted to play down Henderson’s absence by saying that the Reds can’t use that as an excuse for the way we’ve played without him.

“He’s been very good for us this season. Very important and he is our captain. We appreciate everything he does for us,” said the defender.

“But we have quality players all over the pitch. Everyone who’s coming in, whether on the pitch or off it, has to contribute with being a leader.

“With being ready to come on, in training or when you’re on the bench to challenge the players who’s playing in your position.

“Obviously, we can’t deny that he’s been outstanding this year, that he’s been very important. But the reality is everyone else has to step up.”