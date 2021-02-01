Joel Matip ruled out for rest of the season

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.





The 29-year-old centre-back sustained ankle ligament damage against Tottenham last week and now joins Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the sidelines.

Matip saw a specialist today and had the extent of his injury confirmed.

Fortunately, Liverpool were able to confirm the signings of new centre-backs Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak before the transfer window closed this evening.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

On losing Matip, Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp said: “Unfortunately, we found out now after everybody looked at it that Joel will be out for the rest of the season.

“But he will be ready for the start of the next pre-season and finally everything will be sorted.”

He added: “We will wait for him. He has now the rest of this season, then the summer, then the pre-season to get ready again and he will be ready again.”