Joel Matip injury scare

Liverpool defender Joel Matip underwent a scan following the Merseyside derby after reporting discomfort in his leg.





Results show that no major issues were present but the 29-year-old centre-back will continue to be assessed by Liverpool’s medical team ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Ajax.

If deemed fit for the match, Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp will be faced with the decision of whether or not to deploy him from the start.

Matip’s status is a concern after confirmation that Virgil van Dijk will miss most of the season, if not all of it, due to a serious knee injury.